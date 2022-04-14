Search

14 Apr 2022

Man pushed mother down the stairs - Kildare court claim

Assault alleged

The hearing took place at Naas District Court

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

14 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man pushed his mother down the stairs , it was claimed at Naas District Court on April 6.

A previous court hearing was told that the man is in custody with access to High Court bail.

He is being prosecuted for assault causing harm at that address on January 31 last.

The court heard that statements have been taken in the case and medical reports are awaited.

Solicitor David Powderly indicated that bail was not taken up because an address the defendant was to use had not materialised.

He said it may be that conditions will be varied to allow him to take up bail and for now he remains in custody.

Sgt Jim Kelly said that the woman was assaulted in the face.

He also said that he needed two weeks to finalise a book of evidence in the case.

The defendant appeared by video link and Judge Desmond Zaidan said he was satisfied the allegation is not minor.

The case was adjourned to April 20.

News

