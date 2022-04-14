Search

14 Apr 2022

Bin "inspectors" knocking on doors in Kildare to see proof of where rubbish goes

Bin inspectors knocking on doors in Kildare to find out where waste is disposed

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

14 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Waste disposal inspectors are knocking on doors in Kildare to request evidence from residents on how they get rid of their waste legally.

Householders are legally obliged to show proof of a bin company contract, or of regular visits to the landfill.

Failure to comply with the bye-laws may result in a Fixed Penalty Notice (maximum of €75) being issued by the council.

The council has launched an awareness campaign reminding every household and commercial premises in Kildare of their responsibility to minimise, manage and dispose of their waste by using an authorised waste collection service, a civic amenity site or recycling centre.

The council said its public awareness campaign is asking households and commercial premises to ensure they are waste compliant by correctly managing their waste.  By doing so they will make an important contribution to meeting the climate challenge as well as improving the quantity and quality of recyclable material collected and help to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and incineration.

Along with local authorities across the country Kildare County Council have adopted Bye-Laws to ensure a consistent approach to managing our waste – Segregation, Storage and Presentation. 

All household and commercial waste must be segregated into:

  • Dry Recyclables
  • Food and Compostable Waste
  • Residual Waste


Food waste and other compostable waste must be disposed of by either composting, using civic amenity sites or via a brown bin service provided by your authorised waste collection service.

Authorised Waste Collection Services are obliged by law to provide separate bin service for food / compostable waste in agglomerations of 500 or more people.

Kildare County Council are also actively carrying out inspections to help ensure compliance with the Bye-Laws and failure to comply with the requirements of the Bye-Laws may result in a fine or legal prosecution.

Further information on a wide range of of topics such as getting a waste provider, recycling facility locations and how to use your brown bin is available from mywaste.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media