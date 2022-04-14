Bin "inspectors" knocking on doors in Kildare to see proof of where rubbish goes

Waste disposal inspectors are knocking on doors in Kildare to request evidence from residents on how they get rid of their waste legally.

Householders are legally obliged to show proof of a bin company contract, or of regular visits to the landfill.

Failure to comply with the bye-laws may result in a Fixed Penalty Notice (maximum of €75) being issued by the council.

The council has launched an awareness campaign reminding every household and commercial premises in Kildare of their responsibility to minimise, manage and dispose of their waste by using an authorised waste collection service, a civic amenity site or recycling centre.

The council said its public awareness campaign is asking households and commercial premises to ensure they are waste compliant by correctly managing their waste. By doing so they will make an important contribution to meeting the climate challenge as well as improving the quantity and quality of recyclable material collected and help to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and incineration.

Along with local authorities across the country Kildare County Council have adopted Bye-Laws to ensure a consistent approach to managing our waste – Segregation, Storage and Presentation.

All household and commercial waste must be segregated into:

Dry Recyclables



Food and Compostable Waste



Residual Waste



Food waste and other compostable waste must be disposed of by either composting, using civic amenity sites or via a brown bin service provided by your authorised waste collection service.

Authorised Waste Collection Services are obliged by law to provide separate bin service for food / compostable waste in agglomerations of 500 or more people.

Kildare County Council are also actively carrying out inspections to help ensure compliance with the Bye-Laws and failure to comply with the requirements of the Bye-Laws may result in a fine or legal prosecution.

Further information on a wide range of of topics such as getting a waste provider, recycling facility locations and how to use your brown bin is available from mywaste.ie