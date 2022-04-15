Search

15 Apr 2022

569 residential units and childcare facility proposed for Kildare, planning permission documents show

The applicant was listed as Aston Limited. PICTURE: File Photo

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

15 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that 569 residential units and a childcare facility have been proposed for the town of Newbridge.

According to the documents, Aston Limited is seeking consent from KCC, under the Strategic Housing Development (ABP decision) for demolition of existing site structures at the Great Connell area.

The Newbridge Community Development has said that the site is zoned new residential in the Newbridge Local Area Plan (LAP) 2013-2019, which provides a policy basis for a housing application. 

Following this, the company proposes the construction of 569 residential units, a neighbourhood centre with 11 units (gross floor area 2,141 sqm) and a childcare facility (886 sqm).

Consent is also being sought from KCC by Aston Limited for circa 350 metre section of distributor road (which will include segregated cycle lanes and a bus stop) and all ancillary and associated works on a site of 27.64 hectares, surrounding and including the dwellings of Great Connell and Valencia Lodge.

The date received is listed as April 13, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as May 17 and June 7 respectively.

The planner is listed as one Ms Sarah O' Mahony.

According to the website SoloCheck.ie, Aston Limited was established in 2002 and is based in Dublin.

