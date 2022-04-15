Kildare based company named Ireland’s outstanding small business 2022

Kildare based company Equine MediRecord has been named Ireland’s Outstanding Small Business in the 2022 Small Firms Association (SFA) National Small Business Awards.

Equine MediRecord is a company based around developing solutions to ensure equine welfare and anti-doping compliance. Their platform allows for the full veterinary history of the horse and all required compliance documentation to be recorded securely, ensuring the best possible horse welfare, as well as aiding with crucial anti-doping procedures.

In addition, the platform will provide all breeders, owners, trainers and vets, a system to comply with the latest anti-doping and animal welfare measures.

The company has gained substantial international traction over the past number of years with clients who include some of the largest brands in the equine industry such as the Breeders Cup World Championships, The Pegasus World Cup, The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, the Irish Veterinary and Welfare Commission and the Arabian Racing Organisation.

The company was one of 42 finalists selected for the awards which were divided into a broad range of categories, now in their 18th year, which celebrate the achievements of small businesses in Ireland, from hundreds of applications.

Pierce Dargan, Chief Executive Officer of Equine MediRecord, said: “It is amazing to be named as Ireland’s Outstanding Small Business in 2022 by the SFA with so many great finalists. I want to say a huge thank you to our team and everyone who has helped us develop our platforms and supported us to get to where we are today. The whole team are very grateful and excited about some new projects that we will be announcing soon to grow our business further and help people in the equine industry ensure they are complying with the latest animal welfare and anti doping regulations and protocols.”