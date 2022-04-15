Yellow boxes ruled out for Naas

Naas Town Hall
Kildare County Council has ruled out yellow boxes for the main street in Naas.
Cllr Colm Kenny asked about plans for the boxes at North Main Street to facilitate traffic turning from Moat Lane and onto Town Hall Lane on either side of the town hall building.
But KCC said it is not recommending these as this would further encourage traffic to used the canal route to access the main street.
However the issue will be revisited if access to Abbey Street is restricted from both Basin Street and canal.
