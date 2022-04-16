Search

16 Apr 2022

Family-friendly events in Kildare town today to celebrate 100th anniversary of arrival of garda organisation

Garda Lantern Gardai

Garda Station lantern

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

16 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Dozens of gardaí will gather in Kildare town today for an event to mark the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Civic Guard/An Garda Siochána to Co Kildare in 1922.

Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon, who is ranked directly under Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, will speak at the event.

The family-friendly commemorative day will see exhibits from the Garda Museum put on display in the Old Courthouse from 10am to 5pm.

At 11.45am, a garda parade, including the Garda Band and Lord Edward’s Own Re-enactment Group, will march from the Fairview area and arrive in Market Square.

An official opening address will be delivered at 12 noon by the cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council, Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil.
Superintendent Martin Walker, who is based in Kildare Garda Station, will be MC for the proceedings.
Also present will be the vice-president of the Garda Síochána Retired Members Association, Marie Roche.

At 12.30pm, an re-enactment will take place at Cunningham’s pub to signify the handover of the old RIC Barracks.

Guided walking tours by former garda P J Hester will take place in the town, starting from Kildare Town Heritage Centre.
Between 1.30pm and 3.30pm, the Lord Edward’s Own Re-enactment Group will be giving demonstrations and information on period weapons and uniforms in the Old Courthouse Courtyard.

Another part of the commemoration will be an open day for members of the public at Kildare Garda Station between 2pm and 6pm.

The event has been organised and funded by Kildare County Council’s Decade of Commemorations Committee, An Garda Síochána, An Garda Síochána Retired Members Association and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries 2012-23 initiative.

An Garda Síochána was officially founded on February 22, 1922, and was initially known as the Civic Guard.

Many local garda stations across County Kildare are also holding individual centenary events.

Garda HQ has also sent commemorative coins and medals to serving and retired members of the force.

