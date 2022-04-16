PICTURES: Kildare Holstein Friesian Club awards night

Derek Tierney (Chairman), Sponsor Emma Swan (Alltech) and Derek Tierney (Chairman) and Sponsor Adam Smyth (Trouw Nutrition) present Kevin Doran with 2nd Prize Silage Award
The Kildare Holstein Friesian Club held its awards evening recently in Toughers of Newhall, Naas. PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
