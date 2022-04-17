Kildare GAA: Athy held, Raheens go joint top

A late free saw Castledermot hold Athy to a draw in Round 4 of the SFL, the Reds dropping their first point of the campaign; elsewhere St Laurence's and Sarefield also ended up all square; Raheens had an impressive win over Clane while Moorefield chalked up their first win of the camplaign.
2022 EMS Copiers SFL Division 1, Round 4
Naas V Confey, (Wed June 22);
St Laurence's 0-11 Sarsfields 0-11;
Castledermot 1-14 Athy 1-14;
Clane 0-7 Raheens 1-17;
Celbridge 2-9 Eadestown 2-6;
Carbury 0-11 Moorefield 1-9.
2022 EMS Copiers SFL Division 2, Round 4
Kilcock 0-12 Kilcullen 1-3;
B'more Eustace 1-12 Leixlip 1-16;
Clogherinkoe 0-12 Maynooth 2-10;
R Towers 1-11 T M House 1-10.
2022 EMS Copiers SFL Division 3, Round 4
Kill 3-12 Suncroft 0-10;
Ballyteague 0-13 Ellistown 0-15; Rathangan 1-14 Sallins 2-12;
Nurney 1-10 Caragh 1-9;
St Kevin's 0-10 Allenwood 3-8.
2022 EMS Copiers SFL 4, Round 4
Athgarvan 0-00 Kildangan 0-00;
Milltown 1-13 Ballykelly 1-4;
Cappagh 0-19 Rheban 4-9;
Ardclough -post- G'nolvin 0-00; Robertstown 3-15 Rathcoffey 1-10;
Straffan 1-11 Castlemitchell 0-2.
