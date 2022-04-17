Search

17 Apr 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Rathangan Manor development now sold out

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Rathangan Manor development now sold out

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

XX

Rathangan Manor, situated in Rathangan, Co Kildare, a collection of two, three and four-bedroom family homes, has sold out.

The properties were built by Anthony Neville Homes and sold by Coonan Properties.

Homes in the development came with a host of features such as bespoke kitchens, high spec wardrobes, and underfloor heating to the ground floor. There is extensive tiling throughout and each property comes fully floored.

According to the selling agent, these homes were planned and built to provide contemporary stylish living from the moment the purchasers receive their key.

Located on the Bracknagh Road, the development is situated in a convenient yet unspoilt area just minutes away from Kildare town (10km) and railway station and close to Newbridge. Rathangan Manor.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed helping every owner find their new abode and we wish them many happy years ahead,” said Coonan Properties.

