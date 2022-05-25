Leitrim to celebrate Africa Day this Saturday

Market Yard Carrick-on-Shannon
Join in the Africa Day celebrations this Saturday, May 28 in the Market Yard, Carrick-on-Shannon.
Between 10 and 11.30am: there will be a family drumming circle with 'Reset Your Rhythm.
10.30-12.30am: There will be a traditional African hair braiding demonstration.
2pm: Official welcome by Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke.
2.15p-5pm: African cuisine and music by DJ Magic Tunes. There will also be traditional African dance by The African Melody Group.
Face painting and African hairstyles and a display of traditional African dress.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.