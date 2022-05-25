Search

26 May 2022

Funding announced for fisheries conservation in Leitrim

Inshore fishery “on its knees” - Jerry Early

Reporter:

reporter

25 May 2022 6:33 PM

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency with responsibility for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, is awarding funding to 34 projects in 14 counties under the ‘Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2022’.

In Leitrim, funding to the value of €6,150 has been awarded to Dromahair Anglers under the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund for a Habitat management plan on the Bonet River at Dromahair, Co Leitrim to identify a prioritised list of measures for the restoration and enhancement of river habitats to revive salmon stocks in the system.

Under two separate funds, the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund and the Midland Fisheries Fund, eligible angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners were invited to apply for financial assistance to support fisheries conservation projects in their local areas. 

€1,053,390 in funding for 34 projects has been approved so far this year, going to projects based in Cavan (€35K), Cork (€12K), Donegal (€90K), Dublin (€12K), Galway (€115K), Leitrim (€6K), Limerick (€116K), Louth (€45K), Mayo (€130K), Meath (€224K), Monaghan (€30K), Westmeath (€66K), Wexford (€30K), Wicklow (€9K) and a national project (€135K). Examples of awards granted fisheries conservation funding include:

  • planning and assessment reports to find appropriate solutions for fish passage on barriers
  • construction of rock ramp passageways to make it easier for fish to migrate upstream and downstream of impassable weirs
  • carrying out catchment-focused feasibility studies, habitat management plans and environmental assessments to focus on appropriate and specific measures to benefit river habitats and species 
  • improvements to water quality and river habitats by installing fences and providing solar powered water pumps to minimise agricultural impacts, thus, encouraging natural riverbank regeneration and climate resilience of the watercourse
  • instream restoration works on spawning and nursery habitats for salmon and sea trout and introducing native Irish trees and shrubs along exposed riverbanks to benefit the long-term management of rivers
  • research to inform and improve national management strategies around salmonids

