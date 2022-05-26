Search

26 May 2022

Eyeful of Feathers at Solas Art Gallery in Leitrim

Eyeful of Feathers at Solas Art Gallery in Leitrim

Rachel Webb's The Rapunzel Tree

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

26 May 2022 4:33 PM

‘Eyeful of Feathers’ is a solo exhibition by Rachel Webb, an artist based in Leitrim, opening on this Friday, May 27 at 7.3pm at the Solas Art Gallery, Ballinamore.
Interaction with nature is Rachel’s main source of joy and inspiration, ‘Eyeful of Feathers’ is an exhibition of paintings that celebrate this ongoing shamanic and sensory relationship with nature.
After completing a Fine Arts Honours Degree, Rachel specialised in photography and digital montage, then in 2020 Rachel began to paint abstract patterns on wooden panels, based on patterns and textures Rachel sees in nature, the emotions that the Leitrim landscape provokes.
More recently these patterns are becoming embedded in landscape images, highly stylised and brightly coloured but still incorporating elements observed in the physical world. These paintings are about a spiritual connection with the environment.
The exhibition will run until June 18. Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre on Ballinamore Main Street.
Open 10am - 6pm Monday to Saturday. Details of this and other events can be seen on their website at www.solasart.ie or call Gail on (071) 964 4210.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media