Leitrim deaths - June 19, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Seamus Donohoe, Doogary, Killeshandra, Cavan



Seamus Donohoe, Doogarry, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, 17th June 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mairead, daughters Sarah and Áine, son-in-law Padraic, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal from his residence on Monday morning, 20th June, at 11.30am to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/ballyconnell/ House private to family please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Oakview Residents Comfort Fund.

David Corscadden, Roo, Blacklion, Cavan / Florencecourt, Fermanagh



David Corscadden, passed peacefully on 17th June surrounded by his loving family. David, of Roo, Blacklion Co. Cavan. A much-loved husband to Barbara. Devoted father and stepfather to Sara, Laura, Clare, and Dermot. A dear brother to Jane and brother-in-law Mark. A special step-grandfather to Jim. House private please. For anyone wishing to pay respects, a celebration of David’s life will be held at Ballycassidy House at 2.30 pm on Monday 20th June. David will be very sadly missed by his family, colleagues at Florence Court and wide circle of friends. The family would like to extend their special thanks to all the people who have cared for David both in hospital and at home. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Services at South West Acute Hospital made payable to Thomas Quinn Funeral Director Blacklion or any family member.

Hugh Kiernan, Drumroosk, Killeshandra, Cavan



The death has occurred of Hugh Kiernan, 16th June 2022, Reading, Berkshire, England and formerly of Drumroosk, Killeshandra. Predeceased by his parents John and Rose, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons John and Paul, sister Marie Mulligan (Drumroosk), nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Funeral in England. Arrangements to follow. Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace