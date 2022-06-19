What has the coming week in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas weather wise?

OVERVIEW: Changeable weather over next week but there will be a good deal of dry and quite warm weather, especially in the south and east.

Sunday night: Dry with long clear spells overnight. Some mist and localised fog will develop in a mostly light northwest breeze. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Monday: A largely dry day with good spells of sunshine to start. It will become cloudier from the northwest by evening with some patchy drizzle developing near the coast. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest over Munster and Leinster in light breezes.

Monday night: Cloud will continue to build from the northwest with outbreaks of rain moving southeastwards over all but the southeast. A mild night with temperatures generally not falling into single digits in light northwesterly breezes.

Tuesday: Some sunny spells to begin the day in the southeast but cloudier elsewhere with outbreaks of rain gradually breaking up through the morning with more widespread sunny spells developing through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in light northwesterly breezes.

Wednesday: A mostly dry day with a mix of sunny spells and cloud bubbling up at times. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out either. More widespread sunny spells will develop towards evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

Further Outlook: Current indications suggest that it will be generally dry in the south and east on Thursday with a more unsettled and wetter picture emerging for Friday and the weekend.