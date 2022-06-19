Search

22 Jun 2022

Children in care in Sligo and Leitrim launch a book

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

19 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

A book by children in care in the Sligo/Leitrim area was launched recently, commissioned by Sligo Leitrim Home Youth Liaison Service.

The book is the result of a collaboration between a group of children and young people who have experienced foster care and a professional artist and writer.  Based on the knowledge that many children and young people who experience foster care seek to share with their peers the many circumstances that necessitate their journeys through these services, this book addresses the taboos that can often surround the world of foster care. 

The book helps to explain foster care to children, from a child's perspective. Children speak about their positive and negative experiences of foster care.

In summer 2021, writer Mary Branley, artist Sharon Kelly and a group of children who have had experience of foster care worked together in a series of workshops, developing dialogue and artwork for this special publication. This publication is a national first in terms of profiling the experiences of children in care through their own voices and self-expression, and will be an invaluable resource for other services and within educational settings. It is the latest from locally-based children’s arts organisation and publishing house, Kids’ Own, who specialise in publishing books by children, for children; and giving a platform to children whose voices are seldom heard.

Sligo Leitrim Home Youth Liaison Service was established to provide a link between family, school and professional services, providing empathetic, confidential and non-judgmental support to young people and their families. The organisation places the young person at the centre of the decision-making process with the aim of allowing young people to take responsibility for their own choices and actions.

Kids’ Own is a children and young people’s arts organisation and publishing house, dedicated to supporting their individual creative expression and to the creation of books and resources for and by children and young people through meaningful processes of engagement with professional artists. 

My Own Jungle: Experiences of children in care in Sligo and Leitrim will be available from Kids’ Own’s website www.kidsown.ie/books  

