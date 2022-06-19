Search

22 Jun 2022

Free talk on Irish hedges and CAP in Leitrim

A field with its native hedgerows beside the Organic Centre

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

19 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The Organic Centre are inviting people to a free walk and talk on Irish hedges and an update date on the Common Agricultural Policy this Saturday, June 18 starting at 10.30am
In 'Irish Hedges', Mark McDowell from the Hedgelaying Association of Ireland will be talking about the importance of hedges, for farming, and for nature in the fight against climate and biodiversity crises.
He will share with people how hedges can be built back in an ancient skill, and give a walk and talk at the Organic Centre, to witness the flowering hedgerows first hand and hear more about the practice.
Mark McDowell says that “Hedgerows are ancient, and help define the Irish landscape. They can be rejuvenated almost indefinitely through the heritage skill of Hedgelaying,”
Afterwards Fintan Kelly, the Agriculture & Land Use Policy & Advocacy Officer in the Irish Environmental Network will also be joining online for an update on the Common Agricultural Policy.
Dervilla Keegan from the Organic Centre stated “This is a wonderful opportunity to hear first-hand from the experts from the Hedgelaying Association about this skill. Hedges are vital for our wildlife in this biodiversity and climate crises, they are a great resource for farmers. We are also delighted to get an update on any breaking news on the CAP.”

