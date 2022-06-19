Gallery: Kicking back in the lap of luxury at Aqua Spa, Center Parcs

The definition of a Spa Day is as follows: 'A luxury spa experience should do more than just pamper your body. It should indulge all of your senses and restore your well-being. A luxury spa experience is an escape from the stresses of a busy lifestyle and provides the opportunity of self-renewal.'

Well if that's what you are looking for then head to the Aqua Spa at Center Parcs in Longford where you will find this and much, much more.

The Spa has been named as Best Destination Spa 2022 and National Spa of the Year 2022 at the Irish Tatler Wellness and Spa Awards.



On a beautiful sunny day myself and my daughter took the opportunity to enjoy what the Aqua Spa has to offer.

From the moment we arrived at Center Parcs - which by the way is a wonderful spot with beautiful walks and cycle trails set amidst a stunning forest - the staff couldn't do enough for us. All day long, from the man at the gate, to the servers in the restaurant and to the wonderful spa staff, they could not be more helpful or more pleasant.

The spa it self is set in a tranquil area - a little bit away from the hubbub of the holiday makers.

Enveloped in luxurious robes, with towels and toiletries laid on, we got the chance to sample just what this award winning venue has to offer.



The spa comprises 21 experiences across four unique zones – Nordic Forest, Volcanic Forest, Hot Springs, and Treetop Nesting – as well as an Outdoor Pool, Forest Garden experience and Forest Awakening walk in the woodland.

There is a serene atmosphere here, one just kicks back and relaxes and enjoys some wonderful peace and quiet. Clients are also very respectful of this and talk quietly amongst themselves while enjoying the tranquility.

Possibly my favourite was the Alpine Steam Room where your cares and worries just seem to float away and then just to give the body a jump start taking a mountain mist shower (but be warned this is very cold). The outdoor pool proved to be a huge draw for my daughter Katie and this is surrounded by a jacuzzi and hot tub.



However, the highlight of the day was definitely our treatments.

Katie opting for the Mind, Sole and Body experience, and literally floated out later, no bad thing for someone due to begin the Leaving Cert.

This treatment involved a full body brush exfoliation, and then the body being covered in Aqua Sana's body oil and lotion followed by a heavenly scalp, neck and shoulder massage, ending with a foot exfoliation and massage.

As one of the staff said to me on seeing Katie leaving after “that's what makes this job worthwhile, seeing how relaxed people are in mind and body afterwards.”

For myself it was the Elemis Pro Collage facial- badly needed for someone who has reached a certain age!

This facial helps restore the architecture of the face. The Arjuna and Lupin-infused jowl and chin mask works on elasticity, whilst potent nutrients help support the extra-cellular matrix. The structure of the skin is boosted through a unique deep, muscle toning massage from the scalp to the décolleté. My skin appeared plumper and revitalised, and it certainly seemed to help the ageing process.



We returned to the spa to further enjoy more of the facilities on offer and overall just spent a wonderful day, not just bonding as mother and daughter, but doing so in such a relaxed and luxurious setting.

And if you thought this facility is just available to Center Parc guests well think again. They offer one day packages. Aqua Sana is available to visit for a Spa Day or an overnight Spa Break. The spa is also available to book for guests on a Center Parcs break.

Spa Days start from €119pp and include access to the spa from 9am to 5pm and lunch in Vitalé Café Bar.

Twilight Spa sessions start from €79pp and include access to the spa from 5.30pm-9pm and a glass of bubbly on arrival.

Aqua Sana Longford Forest is open Tuesday to Sunday.



Spa Breaks start from €255pp and include an overnight stay in a Lakeside Apartment, two full days of spa access, lunch on one day, an evening meal voucher, breakfast and a gift of a robe and slipper set each.

- The Aqua Sana Mind, Body and Sole Experience uses Aqua Sana own-brand products and includes a full body brush exfoliation, scalp, neck and shoulder massage, and foot exfoliation and massage. The treatment lasts for 55 minutes and prices start from €116.

- The Elemis Pro Collagen Celebration Facial celebrates 20 years of Elemis and Aqua Sana Spa and includes targeted lymphatic drainage massage and an age-defying peel-off mask.

The treatment lasts for 55 minutes and prices start from €103.

For more information log onto https://www.center parcs.ie/discover-center-parcs/aqua-sana-spa.html