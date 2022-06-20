Search

22 Jun 2022

Two Leitrim schools support Ukrainian children through GAA

Two Leitrim schools have joined an initiative organised between Allianz and Cumann na mBunscol

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

20 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

Two schools in Leitrim have joined an initiative organised between Allianz and Cumann na mBunscol, that will support Ukrainian schoolchildren participating in local Gaelic game activities through their schools.
The initiative sees Allianz provide the schools with footballs, hurleys and sliothars to help Ukrainian refugee schoolchildren fall in love with our national games.


The sports equipment was successfully delivered to St. Patrick’s NS, Drumshanbo and St. Brigids NS, Drumcong, ast week, in advance of Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Week.
The two Leitrim schools have welcomed in 41 Ukrainian children.
The initiative welcomes schools from 15 different countries across all four provinces.
It is envisaged through the campaign these schools will play a key role in helping Ukrainian schoolchildren integrate into their local communities through the national sport.


“We are thrilled with the outpouring of support from schools across the country, including Leitrim, as part of this initiative with Allianz.
“These schools are playing such an important role in welcoming Ukrainian schoolchildren into our communities. By joining these local GAA activities, we hope the Ukrainian children feel welcome in our communities and learn the skills they need to enjoy our national games.
“Ukrainian children have featured in Cumann na mBunscol activities already this school term, thus making new friends and integrating more easily in their new surroundings.
“We look forward to working with all of the schools involved and seeing these children flourish,” said Joe Lyons, Chairman of Cumann na mBunscol.


Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Week has engaged with approximately 2,000 schools who are joining in local GAA activities and competitions across the country.

