22 Jun 2022

Shannon navigation water level warning issued

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

21 Jun 2022 11:33 AM

Waterways Ireland has issued a warning to boat traffic about low water levels impacting all areas of the Shannon navigation.
In a notice issued this week, Waterways Ireland warned that “Water levels are currently at or below 'Ordinary Summer levels'.
“Masters of vessels are requested to observe the 5km speed limits on the waterways to prevent squat in shallower areas,” the notice said.
“Masters of vessels, particularly those with deep drafts, are advised to navigate with additional caution and to remain within the navigation at all times.”

