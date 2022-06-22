What has the weather in store for us this Wednesday, June 22?

A damp start but there will be sunny spells this afternoon
It will be a dull and damp start to today, Wednesday, June 22 with some patches of mist and drizzle in the morning, but it will brighten up as the day progresses with sunny spells breaking through. Becoming mostly dry also, with just isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. Feeling warm in sunshine with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, best values across the east of Connacht, in light westerly or variable winds.
TONIGHT
Dry, calm and clear in most areas. Cloud will increase from the west with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing along Atlantic coasts towards morning. Temperatures not falling below 9 to 13 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.
