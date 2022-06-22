Search

22 Jun 2022

Two year wait for landslide compensation for Leitrim farmers

Two year wait for landslide compensation for Leitrim farmers

The landslide at the Dawn of Hope bridge

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

22 Jun 2022 12:33 PM

Twenty four months on from the Shass mountain landslide, farmers still cannot harvest their land and have not been paid the compensation promised by the Government.


The issue of compensation has come up at local and national level several times, and arose again this week when Cllr Mary Bohan asked for support from her fellow Manorhamilton area councillors to call on the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to expedite the compensation measures for farmers affected by the Shass Mountain landslide.


The Drumkeerin councillor said she spoke to the Minister for Agriculture, who visited Leitrim recently, and he said his department had approved the compensation.
While there have been plenty of promises, farmers are still without compensation two years on from the dramatic event, which saw 170,000 tonnes of peat deposited on lands.


Cllr Bohan said she does not understand the reason for the delay as “there is precedent for compensation.” She said farmers cannot use their land to harvest fodder again this year, they have suffered a major loss and “are continuing to suffer a loss.”
She stressed this issue “should be a priority.” As she understands it, the Department of Agriculture has approved the compensation but the Department of Public Expenditure is seeking approval “from deeper.”
Cllr Padraig Fallon informed the meeting that he was speaking to an affected farmer on Monday morning who said “you would still go uo to your neck” in the bog land, it is that wet.
The landslide travelled over 7km and affected 29 hectares on June 28, 2020.

An area of upland blanket bog, including an area of the adjacent forestry plantation, moved downhill.
As a result liquefied peat, vegetation and trees slid downhill towards the Difagher River and down towards Lough Allen. The resulting slide inundated the Dawn of Hope bridge with the slippage travelling some 7km downstream inundating farm and forestry land.


The matter was last raised in Dáil Eireann by Deputies Marian Harkin and Michael Fitzmaurice in April this year.
It was revealed that 20 farmers and eight foresters had been impacted by the landslide.
Force Majeure has been used to allow farmers to receive agricultural payments and grants, but the Dáil heard this cannot continue.


Minister of State Sean Fleming had informed the deputies “with regard to the compensation of landowners (the Minister for Agriculture's Department) does not have a contingency fund. Any ex gratia payment will have to be sanctioned by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.”
The most recent update was that both departments are “engaging regarding a compensation package, details of which should be finalised shortly. Once the package is agreed, Department officials will contact the affected landowners.” But the wait continues for farmers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media