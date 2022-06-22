Temporary traffic lights in place near Dromod

Temporary traffic lights are in place through to Friday afternoon
Road traffic lights will be in use on the L-1601-1 at Dromodbeg, Dromod from June 22nd - 24th inclusive.
Leitrim County Council apologies for any inconvenience caused.
