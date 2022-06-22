Leitrim Volunteer Centre Allocated €44,000 for purchase of vehicle

Minister Heather Humphreys
Leitrim Volunteering Centre has been allocated €44,000 to purchase a vehicle as part of a €1.6m CLAR fund announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, this morning (Wednesday, June 22).
The allocation under Measure 2 of the CLÁR Programme is just one supporting the purchase of a record 32 vehicles for rural communities throughout the country.
Minister of State, Frank Feighan, welcomed the funding for Leitrim Volunteering Centre noting that the newly-formed centre presented an "excellent application" for the provision of a vehicle that will be used to assist local organisations and charity transport.
Finally, Minister Feighan again thanked his colleague for once again supporting Co Leitrim in another funding stream by her department.
