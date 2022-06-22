Rural community should not be ‘neglected’ by Council

Cllr Des Guckian has asked that a road sign be erected by Leitrim County Council indicating the direction to Fearglass RC Church, at the recent Carrick MD meeting.

The independent representative was not happy with the “curt” reply from the local authority who stated, “Any community wishing to erect a directional sign on the public road requires a Section 254 licence. This is a simple application form issued by the planning office."

Cllr Guckian informed the members that Fearglass Church is the centre of the rural community and it “should not be isolated or neglected.”

He said many people need help to find the area, he noted two road signs “would not cost a fortune” and the Council “owe it to the people of Fearglass.”

He was supported by Cllr Thomas Mulligan and Sean McGowan in his motion.

Council engineer Darragh O’Boyle said the “largest organisation in the world” should be able to apply for the licence.

Cllr Guckian replied to Mr O’Boyle saying “you should do your work.”

Cllr Enda Stenson supported the motion but queried “is there a sign for every rural church in Leitrim?”

He noted that the GAA funded road signs to rural football pitches and asked if the church would be amenable to a similar idea?



Cllr Guckian said this idea was “distracting from his motion.”

He said Fearglass RC church is at the centre of the community and again asked for a sign to be erected by the Council directing people to the area.