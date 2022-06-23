Leitrim deaths - Thursday, June 23, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anne Houston (nee Brennan) Canada and formerly of Drumcashel, Glenade, Co. Leitrim

Anne Houston (nee Brennan) Wasaga Beach, Ontario, Canada and formerly of Drumcashel, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 19/6/2022. Anne will be sadly missed by her husband Bill, her children Andrew and Duncan, daughters in law Jannine and Cathy, grandchildren Hayley and David. Anne's passing is deeply regretted by her brothers Joe, Michael, Willie and Patrick and sisters Delia, Margaret and Sarah. Anne's passing will be a cause of great sadness to her nieces, nephews, many relatives and her large circle of friends, both in Ireland and in Canada.

Mary Ann McLoughlin, nee Williams, Larga, Spencer Harbour, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim

The death has occured of Mary Ann McLoughlin, nee Williams, Larga, Spencer Harbour, Drumkeerin, Co.Leitrim, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, daughters Rachel and Jennifer, mother Margaret, sisters Maggie, Dana, Bernie, Emma and Tracy, brothers Padraigh and Brian, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by her father Eddie and brother John. Funeral cortege will leave Mary Anns home on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Tarmon for Funeral Mass at 12.00pm. Burial to follow in Curragh's Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society. Messages of sympathy may be left on the condolence section at www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie. Those attending house and Mass are asked to refrain from hand shaking and to wear masks.A one way traffic system will be in place with entry to house via St.Patricks Church, Tarmon.

Marcella Ronayne (née Sheehan), Bray, Wicklow/Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Marcella Ronayne (née Sheehan), late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, died on 21st June, 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray. Predeceased by her husband John and siblings Molly, Jack, Margart, Fr. James, Benny, Vincent, Kathleen, Mary and Patricia. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her children Anne Marie, Patricia, Louise, Marcella and Kevin, grandchildren Jane, Dale, Adam, Laura, Sophie, Katie, Isobella and Alex, sons-in-law Michael, Richard, Dave and Alfredo, daughter-in-law Elaine, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday (23rd June) at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Little Bray. The Mass may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace . Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Johnny Lynch, Doogary, Killeshandra, Cavan

Peacefully in Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Predeceased by his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from the funeral home on Thursday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela for funeral mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Jane Kiernan, 110 A Lower George Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Jane Kiernan,110A Lower George's Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and formerly of Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim peacefully on the 18th of June in the care of the staff at St Vincent's hospital, Dublin in her 90th year. Predeceased by her parents James and Kate Kiernan, deeply regretted by her brother Sonny(James) and his wife Lucy, Killahurk, sisters Frances, Patsy & Rose (USA) and Bridie (England) brother's in-law John and Joe(deceased), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire on Friday, June 24th at 10 am with burial in Errew graveyard, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Rose McLoughlin (née McDermott), Drumlummon, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Rose McLoughlin (nee McDermott), Drumlummon, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Glenfarne. 20th June 2022 (suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by her husband Brendan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Benny and Terry, daughters Gertie, Thelma and Geraldine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Rosaleen, Aisling, Terence, Sean, Roísín, Rachel, Kevin, Connor, Ryan, great- granddaughter Aoise, sister Brigid, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. One-way system in operation, entrance from Leitrim/Cartown Road and exit onto Castlecara Road. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link: Carrick on Shannon – ChurchTV https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/ House private outside of reposing times please.

Hugh Kiernan, Drumroosk, Killeshandra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Hugh Kiernan, 16th June 2022, Reading, Berkshire, England and formerly of Drumroosk, Killeshandra. Predeceased by his parents John and Rose, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons John and Paul, sister Marie Mulligan (Drumroosk), nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Funeral in England. Arrangements to follow. Funeral Arrangements Later

Celine Ó Donnell (née Slevin) Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Celine Ó Donnell (nee Slevin), Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon. Co Donegal, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and caring staff of St Phelim's Nursing Unit, Drumahair, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Jim and sadly missed by her devoted family. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819. House private at present, please

Paddy Joe (PJ) Quigley, Rusheen, Riverstown, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred of Paddy Joe (PJ) Quigley, Rusheen, Riverstown, Co. Sligo. Peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon after a long illness, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his sisters Mary (Gannon), Breege (McKeon) and brothers Mattie and Bernie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, his daughters Brenda (Parke), Marie (Brouder, Tubbercurry) and son Shane, sons in law Ivor and Tom, daughter in law Michelle, grandchildren Jamie, Ryan, Matthew, Niamh, Donncha, Nicole, Darragh and Aoife, sisters Winnie (Branley), Betty (Hever), Margaret (Wallace), Eileen (Devane) and brothers in law Jim (Devane), Noel (Foley), and sister in law Margaret (Flynn), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and his beloved GAA community. Funeral Mass for Paddy Joe will take place on Thursday at 1pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Riverstown with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Ballyrush. House private on morning of funeral please. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired to Alzheimer’s Day Centre, Aughamore, Sligo.Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.studiorove.ie/Quigley . Please be mindful of COVID19 HSE guidelines.

May they all Rest in Peace.