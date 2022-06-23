Search

23 Jun 2022

Domestic Violence Advocacy Services hosting series of free events across Leitrim and Sligo

Leitrim hurler Zac Moradi to feature in RTE documentary 'Becoming Irish'

Special guest, former Leitrim hurler, Zak Moradi

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

23 Jun 2022 12:33 PM

This month Domestic Violence Advocacy Services (DVAS) are hosting a series of free events across Sligo and Leitrim.
The Gender EqualiTea Party takes place in Fulacht Fiadh Cafe, set in the beautiful grounds of Manorhamilton Castle on Friday, June 24, from 11am to 1pm.


Part of DVAS's One Billion Rising Project, this event is rooted in “radical love, radical pleasure and radical compassion.”
It gives space to connect with others over tea and cakes, an open-mic session and more. It creates space for people to rise together and imagine a future without gender violence.
People can register their interest in attending through Eventrbite. This event is open to people of all genders and ages. Everyone is welcome.


With DVAS on the day will be two special guests, former Leitrim hurler, Zak Moradi and academic activist, Camilla Fitzsimons.
“As was made clear at launch of Women's Aid annual report, there is an increased recognition in Irish society that domestic abuse and all forms of male violence against women are not just women's issues, but an issue for men too. Considering this, we have made every effort to include everyone,” said JoAnne Neary, One Billion Rising Co-ordinator.


“As outlined above, we will create a space to explore our hopes for an equal society, but we also hope to raise awareness of DVAS services, that these services are free and are available in Leitrim and Sligo,” she added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media