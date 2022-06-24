Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, June 24, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peg Cadden (née Sweeney), Derrydonnell, Oranmore, Galway / Mohill, Leitrim / Enniscrone, Sligo



The death has occurred of Peg Cadden (née Sweeney), Derrydonnell, Oranmore, Co. Galway. (Formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Quigabar, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo). June 23rd, 2022. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short illness borne with great courage. Predeceased by her loving husband Dr. Enda, her brothers Padraic, Sean and Michael, sister-in-law Bina, brothers-in-law Richard, Fintan and Cathal, nephew Seamus and many friends. Devoted mother to Sínead (Courtmacsherry), Niall (Dublin), Nessa (Derrydonnell), Conor (Dublin), Aoife (Athlone) and Aisling (Dublin). Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law Mark, Alan, Kieran and Eugene, daughter-in-law Anne, sisters Bernadette, Tina and Nancy, sisters-in-law Áine and Mary, brother-in-law Lloyd, grandchildren Barry, Conor, Brian, Enda, Conall, Jack, Kate, Aaron, Abbie, Ronan, Conleth and his financée Cécile, great-grandchildren Suzie and Stella, nephews, nieces, dear neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge this Saturday 25th June, from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Removal from Peg's home on Sunday morning 26th June to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim in advance of Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. Following Mass, Peg will be laid to rest with Enda. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team at the Galway Hospice.

Bernadette McGuighan (née Crowne), Killargue, Dromahair, Leitrim / Drumlish, Longford



The death has occurred suddenly of Bernadette McGuighan, nee Crowne, 11 Hillside View, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Bernadette is survived by her husband Terry; her children Micheal, Rory, John, Aishling and Bernadette; her sons and daughters in law Margaret, Martina, Pamela, Michael and Michael; her 8 grandkids and all her brothers and sisters. Bernadette will repose at her daughter Bernadette's house at 25 Mill Race Park, Drumlish, Co.Longford (N39 HC03) on Friday from 2.00pm until 6.00pm. House private at all other times, please. Funeral cortege will leave Mill Race Park on Saturday at 12.00pm to arrive at St. Brigids Church, Drumkeerin for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Condolences may be left on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie.

Oleksandr Inkov, Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred suddenly of Oleksandr Inkov, Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo and formerly of Ukraine. Funeral service in Drumshanbo New Cemetery on Friday, 24th June, at 12 noon with burial afterwards.

John Patrick (Johnny) Scanlon, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, after a brief illness, in the exceptional care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital, whilst surrounded by his heartbroken family. Survived by his sister Patricia, her husband Paul, their daughter Caroline, extended family, neighbours and friends. A private service and cremation will take place later. Mass cards and condolences can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com.

Patrick McGurren, ''Rosnareen'', Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran, Donegal / Trillick, Tyrone



Patrick McGurren, "Rosnareen', Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. F94 X763, 22nd June 2022, (Ex An Garda Siochana) peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Doris, sons and daughters Brian (Ita), Siobhan (Roberto), Deirdre (Henry), Pauric (Melanie), Lorraine (Derek), Mairead, Cormac (Joanne), his adored 15 grandchildren, his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents and his brother Harry (Liverpool). Reposing at the family home today, Friday, 24th June, from 2pm to 10pm. House private at all other times please and on the morning of the funeral. Removal from the Family Home on Saturday morning, 25th June, at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Anne Houston (nee Brennan) Canada and formerly of Drumcashel, Glenade, Co. Leitrim

Anne Houston (nee Brennan) Wasaga Beach, Ontario, Canada and formerly of Drumcashel, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 19/6/2022. Anne will be sadly missed by her husband Bill, her children Andrew and Duncan, daughters in law Jannine and Cathy, grandchildren Hayley and David. Anne's passing is deeply regretted by her brothers Joe, Michael, Willie and Patrick and sisters Delia, Margaret and Sarah. Anne's passing will be a cause of great sadness to her nieces, nephews, many relatives and her large circle of friends, both in Ireland and in Canada.

Mary Jane Kiernan, 110 A Lower George Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Jane Kiernan,110A Lower George's Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and formerly of Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim peacefully on the 18th of June in the care of the staff at St Vincent's hospital, Dublin in her 90th year. Predeceased by her parents James and Kate Kiernan, deeply regretted by her brother Sonny(James) and his wife Lucy, Killahurk, sisters Frances, Patsy & Rose (USA) and Bridie (England) brother's in-law John and Joe(deceased), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire on Friday, June 24th at 10 am with burial in Errew graveyard, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Nuala McKiernan Lavoie, Drumelis, Cavan



Nuala McKiernan Lavoie. Peacefully in Canada formerly Drumelis, Co. Cavan. Loving wife of the late Gerry. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Marian, brothers Fr Cataldus, Paul, Finian and Ambrose. Sadly missed by her brother Edward sister Astrid nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 25th June, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Ballyconnell at 12 noon, with burial of ashes in the old Church cemetery. The Funeral mass may be vieved on the following link. http://www.churchtv.ie/ballyconnell/

Celine Ó Donnell (née Slevin) Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Celine Ó Donnell (nee Slevin), Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and caring staff of St Phelim's Nursing Unit, Drumahair, Co. Letrim. Predeceased by her husband Jim and sadly missed by her devoted family. Reposing at her late residence on Thursday from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock (Eircode F94 DH79) removal from her residence on Friday at 10.20am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon from mass for the resurrection at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey, Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Ballyshannon branch of the St Vincent De Paul care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. House private to the family on the morning of the funeral. All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819. Celine’s mass can be viewed live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

May they all Rest in Peace.