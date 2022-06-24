Entries set to close for 2022 Leitrim Love Where You Live awards

The closing date for entries in the 2022 Leitrim Love Where You Live awards is fast approaching. You have until June 30 to enter. Leitrim County Council and Leitrim PPN are inviting community groups, housing estates and primary schools to enter via email using a very simple one-page form.
Éanna Ní Lamhna is once again serving as guest judge for the Cleaner & Greener/Tidy Towns groups, Best Kept Housing Estates, and Primary Schools categories. Schools will be judged in September, and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in late September. Details and forms are available on the Council website under Community Community Awards or email community@leitrimcoco.ie or phone 071-9620005 Ext 552/544 https://ecs.page.link/UTde
