Carrick Family Day Out cancelled

Due to the yellow weather warning that is in place until 6pm tomorrow evening, Saturday, June 25, for the health and safety of all those participating and visiting town for the day, the organisers have made the difficult decision to postpone the Day Out in Carrick-on-Shannon.
This is so disappointing after all the hard work and planning, however a wash out wouldn't make for a good day for anyone, especially for families and younger visitors.
The organisers will be rescheduling and will announce the new date via mycarrick.ie social pages in due course.
