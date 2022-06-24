Search

24 Jun 2022

Funding for Leitrim organisations under the Community Integration Fund

Communities integration funding announced for ten Louth organisations

Communities integration funding announced for four Leitrim h organisations

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

24 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, T.D., today announced the 124 community projects set to receive funding under the Communities Integration Fund 2022.

Through this Fund, a total of €566,492.60 will be made available to support local community-based organisations across Ireland to play a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees.

The Communities Integration Fund has been in place since 2017 and arises from Action 51 of the Migrant Integration Strategy, which calls for funding to be made available to local communities throughout Ireland to promote the integration of migrants and refugees.

Local TD and Minister of State Frank Feighan has welcomed funding for a number of organisations in the Sligo/Leitrim and North Roscommon areas.

Minister Feighan congratulated the successful applicants and commended them for their good work in promoting integration in their community.

Leitrim projects awarded funding:

North Leitrim Intercultural Forum (NLIF) - Active Together Leitrim, €5,000.

Fenagh Development Company - Community Party & Summer School, €1,400.

Leitrim International Community Group - Leitrim Intercultural Awareness Project, €3,638.

Bee Park Resource Centre - North Leitrim Community Integration project €5,000.

