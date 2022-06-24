Anniversary Mass: Paddy Joe and Rosaleen McGovern, Bundarra, Aughavas, Co Leitrim

Mc Govern, Paddy Joe & Rosaleen
Bundarra, Aughavas, Co Leitrim
(15th & 29th Anniversaries)
In loving memory of Paddy Joseph, who died on the 4th July, 2007 and Rosaleen, who died on the 25th October, 1992. Also remembering Fr. Andy, Peter and Mary McGovern and Brigie Reynolds at this time.
Will those who think of them today
A little prayer to Jesus say.
Always remembered by their families.
Anniversary Mass will be offered on Sunday 26th June at 11.30am, St Joseph's Church, Aughavas.
