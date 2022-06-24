Search

25 Jun 2022

Acting & Theatre workshops in Carrigallen

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

24 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen is delighted to be working with Creative Ireland to run a series of workshops over the summer culminating in a theatrical showcase in September.
The workshops will provide training, inspiration and mentoring for anyone interested in any aspect of theatre. They will celebrate creativity and discaover and develop dramatic talent in all its forms!

There are three workshops running this summer. No experience is necessary.
Workshops run from 10.30am - 5.30pm with a break for lunch. Light lunch included.
All are free to attend but booking is essential on www.cornmilltheatre.com


The workshops are:
An Acting workshop with Geoff O’Keefe on Sunday, June 26. Director, facilitator, and adjudicator Geoff O’Keefe will run a one-day course for those interested in learning more about the techniques used in developing a character on stage. The course is aimed at new and experienced actors.


A Directing Workshop with Geoff O’Keefe will run on Sunday, July 10. This course is for those interested in learning more about the techniques used in developing a character on stage. The course is aimed at new and experienced actors.


A Lighting & Sound Workshop with Paddy Farrelly on Sunday, August 21. Paddy Farrelly is the Technical Manager in The Ramor Theatre and The Town Hall Cavan. Paddy’s workshop will look at some basic skills for operating and designing light and sound elements for a show.

In late September they will run a weekend where all the new pieces will be performed publicly.
This programme has been kindly supported by Creative Ireland though Leitrim Arts Office.

News

