Two locks to close on Shannon Navigation to facilitate diving operations

Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and owners of vessels that Drumleague Lock on Lough Allen canal will be closed on Monday 27th and Tuesday, 28th June 2022 to facilitate diving operations.
Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and owners of vessels that Rooskey Dry Dock and adjacent quay wall will have no access on Wednesday 29th and Thursday, 30th June to facilitate diving operations.
Waterways Ireland apologies for any inconvenience caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation.
