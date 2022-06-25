Dromahair Development Plan launched

A Dromahair Development Framework Plan was launched in Dromahair on Monday, June 20 by Cathaoirleach Leitrim County Council, Councillor Paddy O’Rourke.

Dromahair Development Association/Tidy Towns worked closely with the consultants Venture International and architects Sheridan Woods to develop a Development Framework for the village.



This was funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2020.

It involved a wide public consultation with businesses and community groups on opportunities and challenges for Dromahair.

This work has highlighted many opportunities to address derelict and vacant buildings, youth and sports services.



The development of many projects identified are already underway - the library, the Garda Station and private sector investment in new projects in Dromahair at the Abbey Hotel and the Riverbank Restaurant.

The Cathaoirleach stated that he welcomed this plan and endorsed the community’s efforts.



He assured the community of the close collaboration of Leitrim County Council to bring these projects to a reality.

He praised the vision of the plan that aims to create “a place where our young are empowered and our elderly valued.”

County Librarian Pauline Brennan outlined the plans for the contractors to be on site within weeks to construct the new open library and social housing project.



Local restaurateur John Kelly of the Riverbank Restaurant shared his plans for holiday accommodation adjacent to his restaurant.

Copies of the plan area available from the Depot and from the library in Dromahair.