26 Jun 2022

Pictures: Three bedroom home in Leitrim is in walk-in condition

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

26 Jun 2022 12:33 PM

This three bedroom bungalow (circa 125 sq.m) at Corduff, Aughavas, Co Leitrim H12 X462 comes to the market in walk-in-condition and is ideally suited for use as a starter/family home.


Sited on 0.5 acres this property is located in a quiet rural area but yet close to the local national school and Aughavas village and is 8km from the nearby centre of Carrigallen and 12km from Mohill.


The property has the benefit of having a large garage and store attached which has the potential to be developed further and comprises of the following accommodation; hallway, living room (solid fuel stove), kitchen (fitted units), shower room, hotpress and three bedrooms.


Features include;
- Large garage and store room (suitable for variety of uses), additional storage in the attic which is part floored and accessed via stira,
- Private garden area to rear
- Ready for immediate occupation.


Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com

