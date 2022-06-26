Have your say on a proposed temporary road closure near Ballinamore

This map shows the proposed diversion route
Don't miss your opportunity to have your say on a proposed temporary closure of a road near Ballinamore.
The closure of the L-1345 from its junction with L-5346 to its junction with R202 is proposed from 7am on Tuesday, Augsut 2 until 6pm on Friday, August 26, 2022. The closure is to facilitate the installation of a new water main on behalf of Irish Water.
It is proposed that traffic will be diverted via Local roads, L13453 and L-5346 and the Regional Road R202 for the duration of the works.
Any person who wishes to lodge an objection in relation to this proposed closure should do so to the Director of Services, Economic Development, Planning and Transportation, Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon before 4pm on Tuesday June 28, 2022 or email roads@leitrimcoco.ie
