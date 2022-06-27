Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, June 27, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Teresa Ferguson (née Meehan)- Lattoon, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Teresa Ferguson ( nee Meehan) Lattoon, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at her son Dessie and daughter in law Claire's residence in her 93rd year. Surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Terence and children Kevin, Terry, John, Pat, Greta, and grandson Patrick.

Very sadly missed by her sons Noel, Dessie and Paul, her daughter Dorothy, daughters in law Mary, Kathleen and Claire, son in law Liam, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and extended family. Resposing at her son Dessie's residence with removal on Monday evening to arrive at St Aidan's Church Ballaghameehan at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed with burial afterwards to Rossinver cemetery. House is strictly private.

Deirdre Hayden - Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Deirdre Hayden (née McKiernan), Camagh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, 25th June. Predeceased by her brother Adrian and her parents Oliver & Claire She will be sadly missed by her husband Seamus, daughter Vanessa, sons Cian & Naoise, her beloved grandchildren, her brother Tony, sister Anne, and her extended family and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore (N41 TD62), on Monday evening (27th June) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church Ballinamore, at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Martin Gallagher - Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Martin Gallagher, Laheen Lane, Killegar, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, peacefully, on Friday, 24th June, in the presence of his loving family and in Cavan General Hospital, after a short illness, bravely borne. Beloved son of the late Teresa and John, predeceased recently by his adored sister Bridget (Bridie) and his brothers, John Patrick and Frances. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Tony, nephews John and Martin, grandnephews and grandnieces, David, Emma, Justin, Matthew, Teddy, Grace and Eve Maria. Nieces-in-law, cousin Rosie, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, H12RF78, on Tuesday morning, from 9am to 10am, with removal to arrive to St. Mary's Church, Drumeela, via Laheen Lane, Killegar, for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat Conefrey - Corrawallen, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Conefrey, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim (ex NT), peacefully, following a long illness, in the presence of his loving family and in the gentle care of the staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill on Saturday, 25th June. Predeceased by his beloved brother Tom and brother-in-law Micháel Heeran. Pat will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Rose; their children Jacinta, Jarlath, Damien, Fergal and Edel (McCartin); his sister, Mary Heeran; brother Willie; son-in-law John; daughters-in-law: Louise, Martina and Marianne and his adored grandchildren: Lee, Ben, Elle, Faye, Oisín, Olwyn, Éabha, Doireann, John (McCartin Jr), Tiarnan, John Conefrey, Ciaran and Grace; his nieces and nephews and a wide circle of valued neighbours and friends, Reposing at his home on Tuesday, June 28th, from 3pm to 8pm. House strictly private on Monday, June 27th. Removal from his home on Wednesday, June 29th, to St. Mary's Church, Drumlea (Eircode H12XY92) for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill.





May they all Rest in Peace.