Carrick-on-Shannon's Paul Reid to step down as CEO of HSE

Paul Reid is stepping down later this year
Carrick-on-Shannon's Paul Reid is to step down as CEO of the HSE later this year. Mr Reid made the announcement via a Twitter post this morning noting that he wished to spend more time with his family.
It's with a heavy heart that I've advised the Chairman of @HSELive and the Minister for Health that I will step down as CEO later this year. Having led teams in the private,not for profit,central & local government and health sectors, I now want to spend some time with my family.— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) June 27, 2022
