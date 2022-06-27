Vandals target Sligo's Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery

Gardai have appealed for anyone who notices suspicious behaviour on or around the Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery site, especially after closing hours, to immediately contact them.

This comes after targeted the Sligo monument. In a post on the Sligo Leitrim Garda Facebook page it was noted: "Someone has been damaging the tombs at Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery this week. A despicable act on what is essentially a graveyard

We would appeal for the local community to report to us if you see anyone acting suspicious on the site. We need to put a stop to this damage being done. These sites must be protected as it is a significant archaeological, historical and also a tourist attraction with thousands of visitors every year Please call 0719157000 if you see anyone on the site after hours."

Carrowmore is the largest cemetery of megalithic tombs in Ireland. It lies just south-west of Sligo town, right at the heart of the Cúil Írra Peninsula, an area alive with prehistoric significance. Packed together at Carrowmore are more than 30 stone tombs, many of which are still visible. Most are passage tombs and boulder circles. There are various forts and standing stones in the area too. The origins of these monuments reach far into prehistory – the most ancient among them is close to 6,000 years old.