27 Jun 2022

Minister unveils plaque at Leitrim Community Training Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

27 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

On Monday, June 20th, the staff and learners of Leitrim Community Training Centre were delighted to welcome Minister of State at the Department of Health Frank Feighan TD to their centre in Park Lane, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Minister toured the centre viewing the facilities on offer in the Hairdressing and Catering Departments as well as the Computer and Art Room where the young people had displayed a sample of their work. He met with staff and learners and took the time to listen as learners shared their individual stories and accounts of their learning journeys. 

Pictured at the unveiling of a plaque, from left Aoife McIntyre, Klara Courtney, Claire McCarthy, MSLETB, Minister of State, Frank Feighan, and Emma Glancy, course tutor.

During the visit the Minister unveiled a specially commissioned plaque to recognise Leitrim Community Training Centres participation in Gaisce – The President’s Award.  Minister Feighan acknowledged the centre's commitment to supporting young people in the locality with self-development opportunities through engagement with this invaluable programme.

Following the tour led by Gavin Dykes, General Manager and Mary O’Hara, Assistant Manager the Minister and other invited guests enjoyed light refreshments in the centre canteen. Learners presented Minister Feighan with cupcakes baked and decorated in the centre.

Minister of State Frank Feighan is presented with come cupcakes by course participants Rachel Pohlodkova and Liam Feely.

Leitrim CTC is currently recruiting for all courses.  The training courses are free to participants and ETB Training Allowances apply. Childcare, rent and travel allowances apply where applicable. Contact the centre on 071 9621705, Email enquiries@leitrimctc.com.

Leitrim CTC is funded and supported by MSLETB. All programmes are QQI certified at levels 3 and 4 on the National Framework of Qualifications and are supported with literacy, numeracy, personal development, art, work-experience and sports activities. 

On completion of their training at Leitrim CTC learners have the option to progress to further training or avail of a 6-month linked-work experience programme, which together with the support and co-operation of local employers provides relevant in-company training as a vital step towards gaining meaningful employment.

