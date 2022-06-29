Search

29 Jun 2022

Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday June 29, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pat Conefrey, Corrawallen, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Conefrey, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim (ex NT), peacefully, following a long illness, in the presence of his loving family and in the gentle care of the staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill on Saturday, 25th June. Predeceased by his beloved brother Tom and brother-in-law Micháel Heeran. Pat will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Rose; their children Jacinta, Jarlath, Damien, Fergal and Edel (McCartin); his sister, Mary Heeran; brother Willie; son-in-law John; daughters-in-law: Louise, Martina and Marianne and his adored grandchildren: Lee, Ben, Elle, Faye, Oisín, Olwyn, Éabha, Doireann, John (McCartin Jr), Tiarnan, John Conefrey, Ciaran and Grace; his nieces and nephews and a wide circle of valued neighbours and friends. Removal from his home on Wednesday, June 29th, to St. Mary's Church, Drumlea (Eircode H12XY92) for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill.

Hugh Masterson, West Haven, Connecticut and formerly of Firmullagh, Moyne, Longford

Hugh died peacefully in Yale University Hospital, Connecticut, U.S.A. He was surrounded by his loving family following an illness borne with great dignity and courage. Predeceased by his parents Pee and Catherine, sisters Kathleen and Alice. Hugh will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family. Wife Donna and family, brothers Michael, Peter, John Joe, Patrick and Diarmuid, sisters Emily and Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, Aunt Nan, relatives and a wide circle of friends both in Ireland and the U.S.A. Hugh's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence at Firmullagh Moyne on Sunday 3rd July at 10.30am via Moyne Cross to arrive at St Mary's Church Legga for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Hugh's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/legga/. Please adhere to covid prevention measures and follow the guidance of the stewards. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Longford Pallative Care c/o Dillon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

May they all Rest in Peace.

