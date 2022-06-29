Mains repair works underway in Manorhamilton tonight may cause supply disruption

Irish Water are repairing mains in Manorhamilton
Irish Water is carrying out mains repair works in North Leitrim tonight, June 29 and through to the early hours of tomorrow (June 30).
This may cause supply disruptions to Larkfield Manor, The Old Orchard, Mill Race, Creamery Road, Monorhamilton and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place from 11pm on 29 June until 3am on 30 June.
Irish Water recommends that householders allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.