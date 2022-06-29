Search

29 Jun 2022

Leaving Cert students in Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo can opt for savvy further study and apprenticeship choices close to home

As the CAO change-of-mind deadline approaches on 1st July, SOLAS is reminding Leaving Certificate students that they can see the apprenticeships, traineeships and post leaving cert courses on offer by going to CAO.ie/options

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

#SOLAS, the state agency that oversees further education and training, is encouraging Leaving Cert students in Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, who may be still deciding their next step, to consider FET (further education and training) courses, traineeships and apprenticeship programmes as great local opportunities for achieving their career ambitions, with many exciting programmes being delivered through Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (ETB).

Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB is delivering a broad local offering of FET courses and apprenticeships, and driving change in the sector.

Many FET courses and apprenticeship programmes remain open for application, past the CAO change-of-mind closing date. They offer flexible, vocational learning that can include practical skills training and work experience.

FET courses offered in Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo include Agriculture Green Cert; Animal Science; Computer Systems and Networks with Mobile Technologies for Network Technician; Software Development with Cloud Computing; Graphic and Web Design with Digital Marketing; Beauty Therapy; Tourism and Ecotourism; Construction Technology with Renewable Energy; Nutrition Health & Food Science; among other choices, at levels five and six on the National Framework of Qualifications.

Through an apprenticeship, you can gain an NFQ award at levels 5 to 10, not to mention the confidence that comes with hands-on experience in employment with a leading organisation in your chosen profession.

Peter Egan, Director of Further Education and Training at Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB, stated: “Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board provides valuable pathways for Leaving Certificate students to reach their potential, whether they wish to explore a particular subject, use it as a stepping-stone to third-level education, or take the direct route into employment. There is a broad range of options available locally through Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB across both FET courses and apprenticeships, with an emphasis on vocational skills, preparing many learners for direct entry into in-demand occupations.”

Leaving Certificate students can explore the FET courses and apprenticeship programmes on offer through Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB via the CAO website at CAO.ie/options.

