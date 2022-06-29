An Tóstal Festival returns to Drumshanbo

The An Tóstal Festival is back after two years of Covid restrictions, and we are delighted to announce that ‘The Tumbling Paddies’ will perform a free music gig on the street on Friday 1st July from 9pm – 11pm.

The Festival kicks off on Wednesday, 29th June and back by popular demand is our Drive In Bingo at 8pm in the Mart car park. Jackpot on the night is a whopping €500.



On Thursday, 30th June, The An Tóstal Festival in conjunction with the Shed Distillery are delighted to host a Cocktail Masterclass in the HoneyBadger Bar at The Shed Distillery from 6.30 pm – 7.30 pm.

Come along and learn how to make some delicious cocktails and hear the amazing story of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin.

Guests will be invited to sit back and relax in the majestic greenhouse while expert mixologist serves up some delicious cocktail samples. You can then relax and unwind with a refreshing Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin & Tonic.

Booking is essential as numbers are limited.



Thursday evening then just gets better and better as we head down to the Mayflower Community Centre for the very popular play ‘The Handyman’ by Seamus O'Rourke, doors open 7.30pm.

After ‘The Tumbling Paddies’ performance on Friday, 1st July there will be fantastic fireworks display from 11.30pm

Saturday, 2nd July is a jam-packed day of fun for all the family with a fun day in the Peace Park (behind Arás Padraig) from 2pm to 5pm.

On the day we will have a fantastic and ever popular ‘Showcase of local art and crafts’ with various stalls and displays.

Corvenioes will put on a Wild West show, Leitrim School of Art will put on a workshop.



There will be music by Liam Fitz and there will be a display by the Road Safety Authority. There will be face painting, giant games, Bonny Baby, and Glamorous Granny competitions.

Later in the evening there will be a Remembrance mass for all the loved ones that we have lost since our last festival in St Patrick Church Drumshanbo at 8pm.



On Sunday, July 3rd we start off the day with Music by Jay O'Dee on the street from 3pm with the Parade from 4pm.

The Festival will be led by Kiltubrid Pipe Band and will officially opened by Drumshanbo’s own Mairin O'Keeffe. Mairín retired as Principal of Drumshanbo National School and we wish her many years of health and happiness for her retirement.



We will have the Crowning of our 2022 An Tóstal Colleen, Niamh Mc Namara and we would like to thank our longest every reigning An Tóstal Colleen Rachel Mc Donagh for all her help over the last 2 years.

After the parade we will have more fun and games in the car park with a magic show a puppet show and disco and a Road Safety authority display.

A festival of fun, music, games and something for everyone to enjoy, so come along and join in the activities.