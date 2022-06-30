Traffic lights in place near Leitrim-Longford border

File photo
There will be traffic lights on the L-1055 at Beihy, Drumlish, Co. Leitrim from today, 30th June to 1st July inclusive.
Leitrim County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused as a result.
