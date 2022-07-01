Search

01 Jul 2022

50% of those attending Sligo Hospital emergency department were admitted or discharged within 6 hours

Figures for January to April 2022

Changes at Sligo University Hospital in preparation for increase in patients attending with Covid-19

Sligo University Hospital

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

01 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

According to figures for January to April  2022, just over half of people who attended Sligo University Hospital Emergency Department were either discharged or admitted within six hours of registration.

The figures, released at the Regional Health Forum West meeting noted that 94.2% of attendees in the ED between January and April this year were there for less than 24 hours.

29% of those 75 or older attending the ED were admitted or discharged within six hours of registration, 45% of patients in this age group were discharged or admitted within 9 hours of registration and over 87% of patients aged 75 and over were admitted or discharged within 24 hours of registration.

Figures for children were better with over 75% of children aged 15 or under discharged or admitted within 6 hours of registration and nearly 92% of children had their cases dealt with within 9 hours of registration. Almost 100% of Of all attendees aged 15 years and under were discharged or admitted within 24 hours of registration (99.91%). 

