Update sought on provision of additional car parking at Roscommon Hospital

The need for additional car parking spaces at Roscommon Hospital was again highlighted at the recent Regional Health Forum West meeting.

Roscommon councillor, Tony Ward sought an update on plans to provide additional spaces at the hospital.

Responding to his query, Joe Hoare, assistant national director, capital and estates at the HSE said that the intention is that additional car parking spaces at Roscommon hospital will be part of a planning application process for a proposed 20-bed Regional Rehabilitation Unit at the site.

"The original Department of Health/ HSE approval was for a Phase 1 project that included the specialist rehabilitation Day Services and a 10-bed inpatient ward," he noted.

"However, following review of the draft stage 1 report, the decision was taken nationally to proceed with full 20-beds and the day services as part of the Phase 1 project.

"An update of the Site Spatial Plan for Roscommon Hospital is required in tandem with the update of the Rehabilitation Project, Stage 1 report. This will assess the impact of the additional spatial requirements including parking. HSE Estates are re-engaging with the Design Team to update both reports that will accompany the submission request for a capital approval to progress the project to Stage 2a, in line with HSE capital approval process and the Public Spending Code."