Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, July 2, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Gormley (néé Ames), Cummeen, Elphin and late of Drinane, Strokestown

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Bridget's Ward, Roscommon University Hospital. After a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Pat, brother Michael, sisters Clare and Peggy and parents John and Bridget. Fondly remembered by her daughter Ann (Guckian, Kilnagross), sons Michael, James, Patrick, Martin and John, daughters-in-law Patricia, Orla and Anne, son-in-law Kevin, sisters Connie (Clarke, Strokestown), Bernadette (Higgins, Elphin), Paula (Kelly, Kilglass) and Monica (Burke, Kildare), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cherished grandchildren Ashling, Alan, Emily, Sean, Sarah, Eva, Aimee and Stephen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Saturday afternoon to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Creeve, for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Mary will be laid to rest afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin/

Thomas (Tom) Seery, Main Street, Arva, Cavan / Ballinamuck, Longford



Thomas (Tom) formerly of Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, 30th June 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Anna-Mae and by his brothers Jamsie, Michael and Sean. Thomas will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Margaret, sisters Mary (Babs) (Edenmore) and Anne-Rose (U.K.), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 2.00pm in The Sacred Heart Church, Arva. Interment afterwards in St Colmcille’s Cemetery. The mass will be streamed live https://vimeo.com/725818812

Hugh Masterson, West Haven, Connecticut / Moyne, Co Longford

Hugh Masterson, West Haven, Connecticut, USA and formerly of Firmullagh, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully in Yale University Hospital, Connecticut, U.S.A. He was surrounded by his loving family following an illness borne with great dignity and courage. Predeceased by his parents Pee and Catherine, sisters Kathleen and Alice. Hugh will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family. Wife Donna and family, brothers Michael, Peter, John Joe, Patrick and Diarmuid, sisters Emily and Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, Aunt Nan, relatives and a wide circle of friends both in Ireland and the U.S.A. Hugh's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence at Firmullagh Moyne on Sunday, 3rd July at 10.30am via Moyne Cross to arrive at St Mary's Church Legga for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Hugh's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/legga/

May they all Rest in Peace.