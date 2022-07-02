Gallery: 'Kilty Remembers' concert

Another Nostalgic evening of music and song and dance, was held in the Kiltyclogher Community Centre called “Kilty Remembers” on Saturday, June 25.
The main idea of running this concert with the aid Local Live performance Programming Scheme (LLPS) Funding with Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media was to remember musicians and singers that have passed away in the locality, but would have influenced some of the artists that are performing here tonight and left such a fine legacy of music and song to all of the next generation.
Included in the line-up were Ben Lennon, Paddy Hayes, John Timoney, Francis John Mc Govern, Jack Rooney, John Quinn, Michael Shanley, Frankie Maguire, Tommy Maguire, Packie Mc Keaney, Packie Feehily, Frankie Gilmartin, Ned Gilmartin, Michael and Phil Rooney.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.