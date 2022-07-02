Search

02 Jul 2022

Sligo Jazz Festival is back this month

Sligo Jazz Festival is back this month

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

02 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

Its been a long road but Sligo Jazz Festival are are now taking bookings for their 2022 summer school, six days of workshops, masterclasses and jam sessions which will take place at IT Sligo, Hawk's Well Theatre and other venues this July 19-24.

The stellar 2022 summer school faculty includes some familiar faces and many new faces including Artist-in-Residence Nikki Iles, saxophonist Tony Kofi, vocal guru Pete Churchill, rising star New York vocalist Ashley Pezzotti, trombonist Trevor Mires vocalist Christine Tobin, guitarists Phil Robson, Stuart Hall and the return of an old SJP favourite Mike Walker.


Drummer Nicolas Viccaro, who has toured with John McLaughlin and others in the past year, popular bass star Federico Malaman and many others including SJP regulars John Goldsby, Paul Booth, Linley Hamilton, Mike Nielsen, Matthew Halpin will be teaching and performing.

 Camilla George will perform as part of Sligo Jazz Festival

At the moment the summer school is open for early bird adult and youth/unwaged bookings. Lots more news of tutors and festival artists soon.


The festival tickets are €80, available from Hawks Well Theatre and this year the festival is dedicated to Jim Meehan RIP, Sligo Jazz Project co-founder.
Check out sligojazz.ie for the full line up.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media